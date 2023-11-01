Ariana Grande Spotted at Boyfriend Ethan Slater's First Preview for 'Spamalot' as Romance Heats Up

Grande looked happier than ever as she made her way to her car after the performance, wearing a paper crown and holding a Playbill alongside a friend.

The show of support from the "7 Rings" singer comes months after the duo struck up a scandalous romance while they were working on the Wicked movie in London. Grande had just divorced her former husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater eventually filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay — whom he recently welcomed a baby boy with — in July.