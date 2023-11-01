Ariana Grande Spotted at Boyfriend Ethan Slater's First Preview for 'Spamalot' as Romance Heats Up
Ariana Grande is showing up for Ethan Slater in a big way!
On Tuesday, October 31, the pop diva, 30, was proudly in attendance at the first preview for the Spamalot revival at the St. James Theatre in New York City, which stars her boyfriend, 31, as The Historian/Prince Herbert.
Grande looked happier than ever as she made her way to her car after the performance, wearing a paper crown and holding a Playbill alongside a friend.
The show of support from the "7 Rings" singer comes months after the duo struck up a scandalous romance while they were working on the Wicked movie in London. Grande had just divorced her former husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater eventually filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay — whom he recently welcomed a baby boy with — in July.
"They're really happy and really good for each other," an insider explained of Grande and Slater. "All of her friends love him."
The unlikely couple have been living together in Manhattan as the SpongeBob SquarePants actor begins his run in the Broadway show. "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Jay] that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," the source stated.
After dealing with the intense public scrutiny over how they first got together, Grande and Slater have attempted to lay low as they let their love grow. "While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it's much different than what has been portrayed in public," the source noted. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."
"The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn't begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully," the insider continued. "They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved."
Earlier this summer, a source close to the Hairspray actress revealed that her dedication to the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway show — in which she will play Glinda — played a part in why her marriage didn't work out.
"They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn't used to dealing with her in full work mode," the insider said. "He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out. She's been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice."
