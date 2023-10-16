Ariana Grande All Smiles in First Outing Since Settling Dalton Gomez Divorce
Ariana Grande is glowing after tying up the loose ends of her divorce from Dalton Gomez.
The chart-topper, 30, was all smiles while attending her brother Frankie Grande’s performance in The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pa., on Friday, October 13.
It marked the singer's first public appearance after finalizing her split from the real estate agent, 28.
Grande rocked a beige oversized jacket on top of a black dress with matching leather knee-high boots while wearing her hair in her signature ponytail for the theatrical night out.
Just days prior, the "Positions" vocalist — who is now dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater — and Gomez ironed out all of the details of how they plan to divide up their marital assets. According to court documents, the broker will receive a tax-free payout of $1.25 million. In addition, Grande will shell out $25,000 of her ex's attorney fees.
Per the formerly married couple's prenuptial agreement, their home will be sold, and the two will split the profit. Grande and Gomez will also be banned from "releasing or publishing any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms" about their romance.
"Without the prior written consent of the other party, neither party shall disclose, intentionally publish, cause to be published or provide information or documentation to any other individual or entity relating to the publication or dissemination of any document, diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not," the legal papers made clear.
"Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each other through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything," a source spilled of their peaceful breakup. "They have a strong mutual respect for each other."
Following the end of her chapter with Gomez, the pop star moved in with her new boyfriend — who allegedly left his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, for Grande. "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," an insider explained.
"They're really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him," the source added of Grande and Slater.
Despite the scandal surrounding their relationship, insiders claimed, "The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn't begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully. They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved."
