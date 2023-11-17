Ariana Grande All Smiles Supporting Boyfriend Ethan Slater at Opening Night for 'Spamalot' on Broadway
Ariana Grande is Ethan Slater's No. 1 fan!
On Thursday night, November 16, the pop star stepped out to support her boyfriend for the opening night of Broadway's Spamalot in New York City.
Grande couldn't seem to keep a smile off of her face, as she was spotted arriving in an SUV at the Manhattan theatre in a show-stopping ensemble.
The "Thank U, Next" singer got all dolled up for her man's special evening, donning a velvet black strapless dress, sheer gloves and pearl earrings, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Grande's bleached-blonde hair — which she dyed for her starring role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of Wicked — was pulled back tightly into her classic high ponytail.
The 30-year-old completed her stunning style with a bold red lip and light pink eyeshadow.
Slater — who is also starring alongside Grande in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie — was seen arriving at the venue earlier in the evening in a sophisticated black suit and white button-up, per the news outlet.
All eyes have been on the controversial couple ever since their relationship came to light back in July, when news broke about both Grande and Slater's divorces from their respective spouses.
While the "Side to Side" singer didn't file for divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, until Monday, September 18, a source revealed in July that they had been separated since January.
The former flames' split was settled rather fast, with their divorce being finalized on Friday, October 6, less than one month after the court papers were submitted.
Slater's divorce, on the other hand, has been a bit more messy — mostly because it involves his and estranged wife Lily Jay's 1-year-old son.
The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage! star filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart on Wednesday, July 26, just days after he landed himself in headlines for his shocking relationship with Grande.
The 31-year-old's divorce and custody agreement has not been finalized. He tied the knot with Jay in 2018.
Despite haters remaining skeptical about the timeline of Grande and Slater's romance — and whether it intertwined with the endings of their marriages — the couple has remained far from shy about showing the world they are together.
Days before Spamalot's opening night, Andrew Rannells nearly broke the internet when he "hard launched" the dynamic duo's relationship via Instagram, sharing the very first posed photograph of the pair since the public learned they were an item.
"We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot! 🧡🧡🧡," The Book of Mormon Broadway star captioned the Monday, November 13, post, which featured a photo of himself smiling alongside his costar Josh Gad, Grande and Slater.
Page Six reported Grande and Slater arriving at opening night of Spamalot on Broadway.