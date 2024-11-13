Ariana Grande Gushes Over 'Adorable' Boyfriend Ethan Slater: 'My Heart Is Very Happy'

Grande, 31, was asked to share her reaction to Slater holding the train of her dress at the movie's premiere in Australia, to which she gushed to a news publication: "Oh, my God, it’s always [adorable]. He’s always that adorable."

"And he’s so amazing in this film. He’s such an amazing person," she said on the red carpet of her costar-turned-boyfriend, who plays the role of Boq the Munchkin Man in Wicked. "I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy."