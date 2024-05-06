Ariana Grande Attends 2024 Met Gala Without Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Singer's First Appearance at the Event Since 2018
The 2024 Met Gala wasn't a date night for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.
For the Monday, May 6, event in NYC, the singer hit the red carpet alongside Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo instead of her beau, whom she started dating in the summer of 2023.
This is Grande's first time at the gala since 2018.
The "We Can't Be Friends" vocalist looked breathtaking in a white Loewe dress that featured a patterned corset top and a flowy skirt. She paid tribute to the "The Gardens of Time" theme with wing decorations placed on the outer corner of her eyes.
On the red carpet, the pop star shared of her look, "Pearls are just made in the most unexpected of ways in unexpected places."
Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell explained to Teen Vogue of the ensemble, "I immediately drew inspiration from The Birth of Venus and Primavera’s Three Graces by Botticelli."
"I love the whimsical beauty and ethereal femininity of both paintings," she explained. "The idea that a pearl has evolved over time and is, at its essence, a Sleeping Beauty really resonated with the theme of this year's Met Gala."
"A pearl is also Ariana’s birthstone, which makes the look extra special. I used Pinterest to source most reference images and develop my thoughts from there," Cuttrell added. "We worked closely with Lorraine Schwartz to create custom earrings that complement her look, with 14k pear-shaped diamonds and 8k white opals."
- 10 Ariana Grande's Best Music Videos: 'Focus,' '7 rings' and More
- Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and Jamie Lynn Spears Declined to Participate in 'Quiet on Set,' Insider Claims 'They Weren’t Surprised' by the Allegations
- Ariana Grande Posts First Photo With Boyfriend Ethan Slater After Couple Was Spotted Getting Cozy at CinemaCon Party
Slater also has a role in Wicked, which is how the lovebirds met.
Though the two were each married to other people when filming began — Grande, 30, to ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Slater, 31, to estranged wife Lilly Jay — sources claimed they were separated when they got together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the Scream Queens alum defended their romance and hinted at the cheating gossip by sharing in an interview, "I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, h----- feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything."
An insider told a news outlet in October 2023 that the stars are living together in NYC, where the Tony Award nominee was starring in Broadway's Spamalot.
“They’re really happy and really good for each other," a source gushed at the time. "All of her friends love him.”
Slater has yet to finalize his divorce from Jay, the mother of his only child.