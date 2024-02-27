Ariana Grande Admits It's 'Frustrating' That the Public Has a 'Misunderstanding' About Her Relationship With Ethan Slater

"I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, h----- feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything," explained Grande, 30, who was first linked to Slater, 31, last summer.

At the time, the Grammy nominee was fresh off her separation from Dalton Gomez, and it was claimed that Slater, her Wicked costar, was in the process of splitting from his wife and the mother of his child, Lilly Jay.