Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater at His Final 'Spamalot' Show, Couple Leaves Broadway Theater Holding Hands

ariana grande supports boyfriend ethan slater final spamalot show holding hands
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande got the chance to witness boyfriend Ethan Slater's performance in Broadway's Spamalot one last time!

On Sunday, April 7, the pop star came out to watch her man in the show's final production.

ariana grande supports boyfriend ethan slater final spamalot show holding hands
Source: mega

Ariana Grande came out to boyfriend Ethan Slater's final 'Spamalot' show.

After it wrapped, the couple was spotted leaving the NYC theater hand in hand, both with smiles plastered across their faces. The stars made their way through the crowd while holding drinks, and at one point, a fan on the street told Grande, 30, that they loved her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

"Thank you!" the singer replied as she continued on her way.

As OK! reported, the pair's romance has been scrutinized since it was exposed in the summer of 2023.

The news came shortly after it was announced that Grande and Dalton Gomez ended their two-year marriage. Meanwhile, Slater, 31, claimed to have already separated from estranged wife Lilly Jay when he began dating the Scream Queens actress, but since that news wasn't public prior to his relationship with Grande being uncovered, people accused him of acting unfaithful to the mother of his only child.

ariana grande supports boyfriend ethan slater final spamalot show holding hands
Source: mega

The pair is reportedly living together in NYC.

Jay's sister added fuel to the fire, telling a news outlet at the time, "[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage."

During the "Break Free" vocalist's February 2024 appearance on the "Zach Sang Show," Grande admitted it was tough to deal with the public backlash, which she also claimed is unfounded.

"I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, h----- feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything," she explained of the gossip.

ariana grande supports boyfriend ethan slater final spamalot show holding hands
Source: @andrewrannells/instagram

The couple met on the set of the 'Wicked' movie adaption.

The couple's Wicked costar Bowen Yang also defended the timeline of their romance.

"The thing with 'we can't be friends' is [that] the narrative is wrong. The narrative is wrong, and she's not even outwardly saying that, but the narrative has been incorrect," Yang shared in a recent interview of her new tune. "People have even retracted things in these stories with no f------ apology to the people who are involved, and I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging on to as correct is incorrect."

ariana grande supports boyfriend ethan slater final spamalot show holding hands
Source: mega

Grande has finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

Despite the drama, the "7 rings" crooner has been full steam ahead in the romance, with an insider claiming the two are living together in NYC.

"They’re really happy and really good for each other," a source told a news outlet. "All of her friends love him."

Slater and the r.e.m beauty founder met while filming Wicked.

Grande and Gomez finalized their divorce earlier this year, while Slater and Jay have yet to do so. The high school sweethearts married in 2018 and share one child.

