Scheana Shay Doesn’t Think Lisa Vanderpump 'Had a Clue' About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

"I do not think Lisa had a clue what was up," Shay, 38, confessed in a recent interview. "I think people started to see things that were off, but never could have imagined things were so twisted!"

As OK! spilled, costars Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 39, secretly engaged in a seven-month affair while the musician was still in his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.