Scheana Shay Doesn’t Think Lisa Vanderpump 'Had a Clue' About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair
Though Lisa Vanderpump usually knows about every little detail that goes down between the cast members of Vanderpump Rules, costar Scheana Shay believes she was likely completely blindsided by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.
"I do not think Lisa had a clue what was up," Shay, 38, confessed in a recent interview. "I think people started to see things that were off, but never could have imagined things were so twisted!"
As OK! spilled, costars Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 39, secretly engaged in a seven-month affair while the musician was still in his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.
Madix, 37, discovered the tryst after finding explicit videos of Leviss on her former partner's phone.
Needless to say, everyone in their friend group was floored by the news, and Shay made it clear to longtime pal Sandoval that they would no longer have a friendship.
"Ariana is my best friend, and I stand by her always. From day one, I’ve had her back," the mom-of-one declared. "The fans are starting to realize that now. I want what’s best for her, and for her to soar and succeed!"
Madix has credited her loved ones and even fans for their unwavering adoration in the wake of her ex's shocking behavior.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote on social media. "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," the blonde beauty continued. "I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
