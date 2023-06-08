OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss Still at Mental Health Treatment Facility, Ready to Spill 'Unfiltered Truth' Upon Release

raquel
Source: bravo
By:

Jun. 8 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss is still receiving treatment at a mental health facility.

Following the conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, insiders revealed the disgraced beauty queen is still checked into a facility, but she will be ready to tell-all about her affair with Tom Sandoval when she gets out.

andy cohen tom sandoval
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date, 68 days and counting." an insider told Radar about being admitted in March.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” the source said. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

scheana shay lisa vanderpump clue tom sandoval raquel leviss affair
Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

During the final part of the highly anticipated special, Leviss apologized to Ariana Madix for sleeping with her boyfriend of nine years behind her back. Despite sticking to what the TomTom co-founder wanted her to say during filming, the 28-year-old later sat down for a private confessional were she told the real version of events.

"I think it's important for me to tell the truth," Leviss said six days after the reunion was taped. "I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway. The worst is out there, yet I'm still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things."

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

Source: OK!

"The second time was actually during Mexico," she confessed of lying about only hooking up with Sandoval once over the summer.

"I was like, ‘We can't see each other. This isn't going to be a thing.' But then that first night in Cancun, he was, like, drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there and he was, like, asking which direction the elevator was," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Wait, just come inside. Sorry, sir, he's really drunk.' That was the second time we were physical, intimate with each other.'"

