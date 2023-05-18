Ariana Madix Confesses She's 'Happy and Satisfied' in New Romance With Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix is already moving on from Tom Sandoval!

The star was first spotted with Daniel Wai in mid-April at Coachella in California, and since then, they've been inseparable.

On Wednesday, May 17, the blonde beauty, 37, who found out Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair earlier this year, was asked about her new rumored romance.

"I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied," she told Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live.