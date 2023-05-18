Ariana Madix Confesses She's 'Happy and Satisfied' in New Romance With Daniel Wai
Ariana Madix is already moving on from Tom Sandoval!
The star was first spotted with Daniel Wai in mid-April at Coachella in California, and since then, they've been inseparable.
On Wednesday, May 17, the blonde beauty, 37, who found out Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair earlier this year, was asked about her new rumored romance.
"I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied," she told Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live.
As OK! previously reported, Madix was heartbroken when she learned of Sandoval's tryst with her bestie. However, the rocker tried to ease the tension.
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," Sandoval said of cheating on his girlfriend of almost 10 years.
For her part, the 28-year-old also made her own statement, writing, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."
However, Madix is rising above it all.
"I feel good. My friends have put me in the best position to heal. I am only looking forward and not back," she said on the talk show. "There’s a lot of healing and a lot to work through, but I hope it ends up being positive."
Additionally, Madix seems smitten with her new man.
"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," a source told People. "They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond. Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work."
"It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy," the source added.