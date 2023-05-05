Jennifer Lopez Weighs in on Tom Sandoval Cheating on Longtime Girlfriend Ariana Madix: 'I'd Just Walk Out!'
Jennifer Lopez is not holding back when giving her thoughts on Scandoval.
During the "Get Right" singer's Thursday, May 4, appearance on The View, cohost Whoopi Goldberg asked Lopez if she watched Vanderpump Rules and what she would do if she was Ariana Madix — whose ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her for months with close friend Raquel Leviss.
The Selena actress made it clear she does not "watch it regularly or anything" but is "familiar with" the hit Bravo series before Joy Behar asked her what she would do if "your friend was getting with your husband."
"Oh! Is that what's happening on Vanderpump Rules? Jesus Christ," Lopez said with a shocked look on her face. "I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know! That's all the info that you need."
The hot take from the Latin superstar comes one day after the trailer for the season finale of VPR dropped, featuring a blowout fight in the aftermath of the Something About Her cofounder finding out about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman's seven-month long affair with the former beauty queen.
"Me and Raquel became like really good friends," Sandoval told Madix, leading to the blonde beauty screaming at full volume in her former partner's face, "I don't give a f*** about f****** Raquel!"
"Your friendship is f****** b*******!" Madix yelled, slamming her hands on the table before the former bartender hollered back at her, "No it's not! You know everything!"
The 37-year-old then coldly told Sandoval — whom she owns a house in Valley Village with — with a disgusted look on her face, "I regret ever loving you."
In March, news broke that Madix discovered explicit content of the TomTom cofounder and Leviss on his phone, prompting him to come clean about their months long affair.