Tom Sandoval Admits He's Upset Over Ariana Madix's Disinterest In Starting A Family With Him Despite Having Secret Affair

“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval alleged on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”

He also claimed that on the day he attempted to dump her, she asked what he thought about doing a check on his sperm to fertilize her eggs since they had discussed it prior. "And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later,'" he told Howie Mandel of their alleged conversation.