Tom Sandoval Admits He's Upset Over Ariana Madix's Disinterest In Starting A Family With Him Despite Having Secret Affair
Tom Sandoval and now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix were discussing their fertility plans while the disgraced reality star was carrying on with his tryst with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.
The former flames' fertility journey was documented in a new episode, which aired on Wednesday, April 19, and was filmed last year — around the time Sandoval and Leviss started secretly hooking up.
Despite Sandoval engaging in a relationship with Leviss behind his girlfriend's back, he expressed his upset over the fact that Madix — his now-ex partner of almost ten years — didn't "really care" if they ultimately had a family.
The 37-year-old began the discussion with her cheating ex, joking: “If you have s**t sperm, I don’t want it going anywhere my s**t that I worked really hard to have harvested from my body."
Madix went on to list the ways the bar owner should prepare for his sperm donation before breaking down in a confessional about why she chose to freeze her eggs.
“Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them which is really good. Like incredible. Good job, ovaries,” explained Madix. “My stance on all things related to being pregnant and giving birth has not really changed. It is just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. Those eggs are more viable as fertilized embryos.”
Meanwhile, the TomTom co-owner, 39, expressed his confusion as to why Madix would want him to "fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids or whatever she decides?" He also told the cameras he "was excited" when Madix asked him last year to fertilize her eggs.
The scene was seemingly filmed in September 2022, one month after Sandoval and Leviss hooked up for the first time.
The scandalous duo's affair was exposed last month after Madix found NSFW content of her former friend on Sandoval's phone.
Despite insiders claiming Sandoval and Madix split after she learned of his infidelity, the former insisted he tried to end their relationship one month before the scandal, dubbed Scandoval.
“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval alleged on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”
He also claimed that on the day he attempted to dump her, she asked what he thought about doing a check on his sperm to fertilize her eggs since they had discussed it prior. "And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later,'" he told Howie Mandel of their alleged conversation.
