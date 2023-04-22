Ariana Madix's New Man Promises To 'Take Care' Of Her After Scandoval
Ariana Madix's new man is ready to show her how she deserves to be treated.
Daniel Wai responded to several messages from Vanderpump Rules fans after he and the reality star were caught locking lips at Coachella last weekend.
After one fan asked the fitness coach, 39, to "take care" of the recently-cheated-on star, Wai replied: "Will do!" Another social media user advised him to “treat ariana like the queen she is," to which he responded: "yes."
Madix and Wai first sparked romance rumors when they were seen getting steamy at the music festival — and added fuel to the fire when they were caught kissing outside the airport before he headed back to New York City.
The possible new flames' sighting comes more than one month after Madix found explicit content of costar Raquel Leviss on her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's phone. After finding out about their months-long affair, during which the secret couple used code names to keep their tryst a secret, Madix and Sandoval broke up.
However, according to Sandoval, he broke "up with her on Valentine’s Day," as he claimed in his first interview since the scandal, dubbed Scandoval. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up."
Sandoval claimed Madix refused to accept the break up, but “We were broken up," he told Howie Mandel during his podcast appearance. "She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”
As for how Madix's cheating ex feels about her moving on already, Sandoval insisted he was "really happy" to see her happy with someone else. "I love that," he replied to a news outlet when asked about his thoughts on the photos of Madix and Wai kissing at Coachella.
Meanwhile, Sandoval and Leviss are just staying as friends for the time-being. "We are not putting any label on it," Sandoval confirmed to Mandel during the interview.
A rep for the former pageant queen has since confirmed Leviss decided to go to rehab — not for substance abuse issues.
