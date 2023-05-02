Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Get Into Screaming Match After His Affair With Raquel Leviss is Exposed in New 'VPR' Trailer: 'I Regret Ever Loving You' — Watch
It's the moment every Vanderpump Rules fan has been waiting for.
In a preview for the season finale of the hit Bravo series, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix come face-to-face in front of the cameras after the rocker's bombshell affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed.
"I was going to break up with Ariana regardless," Sandoval tells Scheana Shay, to which she hits back at him by saying, "But you didn't — you f***** her best friend instead."
"I sacrificed everything and now my whole world is turned upside down," an emotional Tom Schwartz — who was accused of being used as a decoy to cover the months-long affair — laments to the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras musician.
"I felt something I hadn't felt in a very long time," Sandoval explains to the TomTom cofounder about his romance with the former beauty queen.
In the next moment, the former couple of nine years face off in a heated confrontation about the demise of their relationship. "Me and Raquel became like really good friends," the bartender said, leading to Madix screaming at full volume, "I don't give a f*** about f****** Raquel!"
"Your friendship is f****** b*******!" Madix yells, slamming her hands on the table before Sandoval hollered back at her, "No it's not! You know everything!"
In another short snippet of the argument, the 37-year-old looked at her former partner with disgust and told him, "I regret ever loving you."
In March, news broke that Sandoval and Leviss were having a seven month-long affair after Madix discovered explicit footage of the 28-year-old on the 39-year-old's phone.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," Sandoval wrote in a public apology to Madix shared on Instagram. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that."