Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Get Into Screaming Match After His Affair With Raquel Leviss is Exposed in New 'VPR' Trailer: 'I Regret Ever Loving You' — Watch

"I was going to break up with Ariana regardless," Sandoval tells Scheana Shay, to which she hits back at him by saying, "But you didn't — you f***** her best friend instead."

"I sacrificed everything and now my whole world is turned upside down," an emotional Tom Schwartz — who was accused of being used as a decoy to cover the months-long affair — laments to the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras musician.

"I felt something I hadn't felt in a very long time," Sandoval explains to the TomTom cofounder about his romance with the former beauty queen.