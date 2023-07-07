Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' After Tom Sandoval Scandal: 'Say Goodbye to the Drama and Hello to the Dance Floor'
Ariana Madix is putting on her dancing shoes after her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss.
The Vanderpump Rules star confirmed on Friday, July 7, that she will be joining Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars during a guest appearance on Good Morning America alongside one of the ABC dance competition's judge Derek Hough.
"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" Hough, 38, excitedly announced as he introduced Madix, 38.
"Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!" the professional Latin and ballroom dancer joked in reference to Madix's recent extremely-public heartbreak.
"That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," Madix confirmed before teasing fans with a sneak peak of her dance moves with Hough.
Madix is the first and only contestant to be revealed for next season, thus far. The rest of the star-studded cast members will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 13.
After sharing the news of Madix's upcoming involvement in DWTS, Hough and the reality star took to Instagram to share the excitement with their followers.
"What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars. Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?" Hough captioned a video — which featured a silly skit of the judge walking into Madix and her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, and asking to try a list of dance-themed specials.
"I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one! 🪩 absolutely thrilled!" Madix commented on the post.
The Bravo star's upcoming appearance on the hit dancing competition series marks a new chapter in her life after her longtime lover's affair was exposed, causing a spiral of drama to occur between the Vanderpump Rules crew.
"What doesn’t kill me better run," Madix previously wrote when addressing Sandoval's affair with Leviss back in March.