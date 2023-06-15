Raquel Leviss Gifted Ariana Madix Flowers After Sleeping With Tom Sandoval Behind Her Back
Making up for something?
In the Wednesday, June 14, "Secrets Revealed" episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss gifted Ariana Madix flowers mere hours after she slept with her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, behind her back for the first time.
The morning after the former beauty queen and the TomTom cofounder began their scandalous affair, Leviss and costar Charli Burnett showed up at the Something About Her cofounder's home — which she shared with Sandoval at the time — after the tragic passing of her beloved dog Charlotte with a big bouquet in hand.
To make matters worse, the rocker and the 28-year-old put their best poker faces on and acted as if they were not hanging out into the early hours of the morning. "You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it!" Sandoval joked with his secret lover as Leviss then hugged Madix.
"I haven’t seen you in so long!" Leviss told Sandoval, doubling down on their lie after the pair were seen getting cozy at the Saddle Ranch restaurant in West Hollywood the night before.
"I barely recognize you anymore!" the 39-year-old joked with the Sonoma State grad.
In March, the hit reality show's longest running couple called it quits after Madix discovered explicit messages between Sandoval and Leviss on his phone, leading to the revelation that the two had been having an affair for months right under her nose.
During the three part reunion special, James Kennedy's one-time fiancée seemingly put the blame on her former bestie for not picking up on the chemistry between her and the ex-bartender.
“From what I know what Tom has told me, she didn’t question him too much about it just believed like at face value what he would tell her,” Leviss told Andy Cohen. “I now I know that she really did want to know.”