Meghan McCain Feels 'More Compassion' for Raquel Leviss Than Ariana Madix After Affair Scandal: 'Something Went Terribly Wrong'
Meghan McCain just made a bold statement about Scandoval.
The former co-host of The View admitted in a recent op-ed that despite Raquel Leviss hiding a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval from best friend Ariana Madix, she feels worse for the ex-beauty queen than the Something About Her co-founder.
"This was TV gold. It was the kind of real-life car crash that any connoisseur of unscripted slop relishes," McCain wrote about Vanderpump Rules Season 10. "But somewhere along the way — something went terribly wrong. Tom and Raquel were smothered in hate — real hate."
"As 'Scandoval' played out in the media for months," the right-wing pundit noted, "I found myself feeling more compassion for Raquel than Ariana."
McCain went on to clarify that after the third installment of the Bravo series' reunion — where Madix, Lala Kent and James Kennedy went off on Leviss and the TomTom co-founder for their secret tryst — she felt bad for enjoying the pile up on the 28-year-old.
"Reality television is meant to be escapism, not sadism. Yet that's what this became," the political offspring penned. "Raquel was shaking and crying. And it all may have taken a terrifying toll."
As OK! previously reported, Leviss is still receiving treatment at a mental health facility as the media attention from scandal dies down.
“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” an insider explained. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”
The SUR waitress began to come clean about the lies she and Sandoval told during the last five minutes of the reunion. "I think it's important for me to tell the truth," she spilled to a producer in a confessional. "I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway. The worst is out there, yet I'm still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things."