Ariana Madix Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With New Boyfriend Daniel Wai After Ditching Tom Sandoval — See Photos
Ariana Madix rang in her first birthday post-Tom Sandoval in a big way!
The Vanderpump Rules star seemed to be having the time of her life over the weekend while celebrating her 38th birthday with new boyfriend Daniel Wai, along with costars Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Dayna Kathan.
In multiple Instagram Stories shared by pals, Madix — who rocked a sheer crop top with black pants — her new love and a group of her closest friends partied the night away at a club on Saturday, June 24.
The Something About Her cofounder looked happier than ever, as she could be seen chugging out of champagne bottles, dancing and sipping on margaritas.
The good times continued the following day, with Wai — who flew in from New York to be with his girlfriend on her big day in L.A. — cooking up a birthday meal for her and her inner circle, including business partner and VPR costar Katie Maloney. Madix could also be seen blowing out the candles on a giant birthday cake.
The anniversary is the first one in nine years that the blonde beauty will not be celebrating with the TomTom cofounder after his months-long affair with former best friend Raquel Leviss was exposed in March.
- Meghan McCain Feels 'More Compassion' for Raquel Leviss Than Ariana Madix After Affair Scandal: 'Something Went Terribly Wrong'
- Raquel Leviss Gifted Ariana Madix Flowers After Sleeping With Tom Sandoval Behind Her Back
- Stassi Schroeder Shockingly Defends Tom Sandoval From Public Backlash: 'Who's To Decide What The Punishment Should Be?'
During a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Madix told Andy Cohen about what she later found out about the ultimate betrayal Sandoval and the former beauty queen were committing right under her nose.
"They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a separate interview, Madix admitted how deeply the cheating affected her.
"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again,'" she said. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that...'"