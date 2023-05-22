OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Ariana Madix
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Ariana Madix Hints She's Finally Moving Out of Her Shared Home With Tom Sandoval After Bombshell Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Ready to Dip Out'

ariana tom pp
Source: Instagram/@arianamadix/bravo
By:

May 22 2023, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ariana Madix can officially put her life with Tom Sandoval behind her.

The Something About Her cofounder took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, to seemingly confirm she's moving out of the Valley Village, Calif., home she shares with her former boyfriend of nine years. The reality star shared the news more than two months after it was revealed that Sandoval was cheating on her with her ex-best friend Raquel Leviss.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana ig
Source: Instagram/@arianamadix

"Ready to dip out," a fresh-faced Madix captioned the video of herself panning over to moving boxes outside of the house while shading Sandoval with his notorious catchphrase.

The big change comes as the Vanderpump Rules star was asked during her headline-making sit down on Watch What Happens Live last week what her plan was with the property — which she and the former bartender purchased together in 2019 for $2 million — moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval raquel leviss next season vanderpump rules lisa vanderpump
Source: Todd Williamson/Bravo

“My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on," Madix told Andy Cohen before confirming that she and Sandoval are both still living in the home.

When the Bravo boss later asked her about what she thought of the reports that the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen had broken up, the blonde beauty quipped, "I don't buy [that they broke up]. She was sending letters to my house four days ago. I didn't open it. It was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting."

MORE ON:
Ariana Madix
Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval raquel leviss next season vanderpump rules lisa vanderpump
Source: @RAQUELLEVISS/INSTAGRAM

"I think [Sandoval] is loving the attention it has brought him. As long as people give him that attention, he'll be happy about it," she added of her former partner becoming so publicly reviled.

As for Sandoval's new romance with Leviss, she continued: "I don't really know if either of them knows what love means."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The reality television world was rocked in March when it was revealed that Madix discovered explicit messages on Sandoval's phone between him and the 28-year-old, leading to the truth of their months-long tryst.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.