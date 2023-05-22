Ariana Madix Hints She's Finally Moving Out of Her Shared Home With Tom Sandoval After Bombshell Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Ready to Dip Out'
Ariana Madix can officially put her life with Tom Sandoval behind her.
The Something About Her cofounder took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, to seemingly confirm she's moving out of the Valley Village, Calif., home she shares with her former boyfriend of nine years. The reality star shared the news more than two months after it was revealed that Sandoval was cheating on her with her ex-best friend Raquel Leviss.
"Ready to dip out," a fresh-faced Madix captioned the video of herself panning over to moving boxes outside of the house while shading Sandoval with his notorious catchphrase.
The big change comes as the Vanderpump Rules star was asked during her headline-making sit down on Watch What Happens Live last week what her plan was with the property — which she and the former bartender purchased together in 2019 for $2 million — moving forward.
“My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on," Madix told Andy Cohen before confirming that she and Sandoval are both still living in the home.
When the Bravo boss later asked her about what she thought of the reports that the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen had broken up, the blonde beauty quipped, "I don't buy [that they broke up]. She was sending letters to my house four days ago. I didn't open it. It was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting."
"I think [Sandoval] is loving the attention it has brought him. As long as people give him that attention, he'll be happy about it," she added of her former partner becoming so publicly reviled.
As for Sandoval's new romance with Leviss, she continued: "I don't really know if either of them knows what love means."
The reality television world was rocked in March when it was revealed that Madix discovered explicit messages on Sandoval's phone between him and the 28-year-old, leading to the truth of their months-long tryst.