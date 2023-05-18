Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Romance Is Over, Claims Former BFF Is 'Sending Letters' to Her Home

Ariana Madix was asked a slew of burning questions during the Wednesday, May 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen wanted to know if the blonde beauty, 37, still believes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still together after going behind her back and having an affair. (As OK! previously reported, the two split after their tryst.)

Madix said she "didn't know" if their romance was still going on, but she isn't convinced it is over for good.