OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Raquel Leviss
OK LogoNEWS

Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Romance Is Over, Claims Former BFF Is 'Sending Letters' to Her Home

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2023, Published 11:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ariana Madix was asked a slew of burning questions during the Wednesday, May 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen wanted to know if the blonde beauty, 37, still believes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still together after going behind her back and having an affair. (As OK! previously reported, the two split after their tryst.)

Madix said she "didn't know" if their romance was still going on, but she isn't convinced it is over for good.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think [Sandoval] is loving the attention it has brought him. As long as people give him that attention, he'll be happy about it," she said. "I don't really know if either of them knows what love means. I don't buy [they broke up]. She was sending letters to my house four days ago. I didn't open it. It was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Madix found out her longtime boyfriend Sandoval was cheating on her with her bestie after looking at her phone.

However, the reality starlet has remained positive about the sticky situation.

"I feel good. My friends have put me in the best position to heal. I am only looking forward and not back," she declared. "There’s a lot of healing and a lot to work through, but I hope it ends up being positive."

Madix was caught smooching a new man — Daniel Wai — at Coachella, and since then, they've been spotted together. Though Madix played coy about the romance rumors, she gave some insight into the potential new relationship.

"I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied," she said.

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

After the affair made headlines, Sandoval, 39, fessed up to his mistakes.

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he said.

For her part, the 28-year-old added, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.