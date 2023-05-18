Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Romance Is Over, Claims Former BFF Is 'Sending Letters' to Her Home
Ariana Madix was asked a slew of burning questions during the Wednesday, May 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Andy Cohen wanted to know if the blonde beauty, 37, still believes Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still together after going behind her back and having an affair. (As OK! previously reported, the two split after their tryst.)
Madix said she "didn't know" if their romance was still going on, but she isn't convinced it is over for good.
"I think [Sandoval] is loving the attention it has brought him. As long as people give him that attention, he'll be happy about it," she said. "I don't really know if either of them knows what love means. I don't buy [they broke up]. She was sending letters to my house four days ago. I didn't open it. It was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting."
As OK! previously reported, Madix found out her longtime boyfriend Sandoval was cheating on her with her bestie after looking at her phone.
However, the reality starlet has remained positive about the sticky situation.
"I feel good. My friends have put me in the best position to heal. I am only looking forward and not back," she declared. "There’s a lot of healing and a lot to work through, but I hope it ends up being positive."
Madix was caught smooching a new man — Daniel Wai — at Coachella, and since then, they've been spotted together. Though Madix played coy about the romance rumors, she gave some insight into the potential new relationship.
"I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied," she said.
After the affair made headlines, Sandoval, 39, fessed up to his mistakes.
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he said.
For her part, the 28-year-old added, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."