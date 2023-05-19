Ariana Madix Found Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Were 'Still Lying' to Her About Certain 'Things' During 'VPR' Reunion
It seems as though being at the epicenter of one of the biggest cheating scandals in pop culture history will not make Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss stop lying to Ariana Madix.
During the Something About Her co-founder's Thursday, May 18, appearance on The View, Madix told the ladies that after they all recorded the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, she found out the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen were still not being honest about certain parts of their affair.
When Sunny Hostin asked Madix if she was able to say everything she wanted to say when confronting Sandoval and Leviss, the 37-year-old dropped a huge bombshell.
"That was a whirlwind. I feel like I blacked out that day," Madix explained of taping the special. "It was a rollercoaster of emotions. It was sad on some levels. I was really grateful that my friends were on stage with me."
"I think I got it all out. However, there were things that I found out after we filmed that day that they [Sandoval and Leviss] were still lying about on that day," she continued. "I almost wish I could have found that out beforehand and been able to confront them about the lies."
Earlier in their chat, the legal expert and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jokingly asked Madix how she didn't "burn down the house" she and the former bartender are both still living in. “I have thought about it,” the former SUR staffer quipped.
“I mean, I can’t afford to do that. I really want to sell the house," Madix said of her next move. "I want to be a homeowner on my own after this, and so that is my goal, is to be able to save up.”
Whoopi Goldberg then chimed in with some sage advice for the Bravo star following the tragic end of her nine-year relationship.
“You’re the one with the plan … and you don’t have time to be wasting on somebody who has no respect,” the Sister Act star told Madix. “You have to take care of you, make sure you get the house sold. And you know, lawyers will help you. If he’s not willing to [sell], then he has to buy it. One or the other. It has to happen by now. Let’s get together. Don’t spend any more time on this clown than you need to.”