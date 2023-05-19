Ariana Madix Found Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Were 'Still Lying' to Her About Certain 'Things' During 'VPR' Reunion

“I mean, I can’t afford to do that. I really want to sell the house," Madix said of her next move. "I want to be a homeowner on my own after this, and so that is my goal, is to be able to save up.”

Whoopi Goldberg then chimed in with some sage advice for the Bravo star following the tragic end of her nine-year relationship.

“You’re the one with the plan … and you don’t have time to be wasting on somebody who has no respect,” the Sister Act star told Madix. “You have to take care of you, make sure you get the house sold. And you know, lawyers will help you. If he’s not willing to [sell], then he has to buy it. One or the other. It has to happen by now. Let’s get together. Don’t spend any more time on this clown than you need to.”