Ariana Madix Is Nearly Unrecognizable While Going Makeup-Free Days After Revealing the Cosmetic Work She's Had Done: Photos
Ariana Madix went au naturale while running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 23.
The reality star was seen rocking a bare face, a black oversized T-shirt and a pair of comfy gray sweats while out and about in California, having recently returned from Fiji, where she hosted Season 6 of Love Island USA.
The fresh-faced images come several days after the Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite candidly revealed which cosmetic procedures she's done to her face.
Madix, 39, came clean about the work she's had after aesthetician Molly Bailey posted a video on the speculation.
The blonde beauty revealed the beauty expert was "partially correct" in her guesses, admitting she's had Botox in her "11’s," the area between the eyebrows, as well as near her outer brows and neck.
The star also had "Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor" and uses only "minimal lip filler" because "my face is too small to handle very much."
Madix also has filler in her chin but insisted she has "absolutely no filler anywhere else" and denied Bailey's guess that she's had eyelid surgery.
"Hope this helps! I’ll keep yall posted if I do anything else," she commented on the upload.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Botox guru commended the Dancing With the Stars alum for being a "transparent queen."
"These posts are all about starting conversations regarding cosmetic procedures and breaking the stigma of cosmetic work," Bailey explained in another Instagram upload. "There’s no shame in our cosmetic game and Ariana is leading by example. All while looking as hot as ever 🔥 I bow down!"
Fans were just as appreciative, with one person noting of Madix, "She's so iconic for this, I love her."
"Ariana is a girl’s girl — as if we didn’t already know that! 🙌🏼," another supporter wrote, while a third said, "Love the transparency! Gives the rest of us hope and tips lol."
The Bravo star has been thriving since unfaithful ex Tom Sandoval cheated on her with their mutual friend Rachel Leviss, as aside from finding love with Daniel Wai, Madix nabbed a gig in Chicago on Broadway and fulfilled her dream of hosting Love Island USA.
Though the Peacock series' latest season aired its finale on Sunday, July 21, Madix will be back to host the reunion, which debuts on August 19.
"This summer was truly something special. Thank you to everyone at @loveislandusa for everything you do to bring this show to life from the art department to the music to being in my ear every night 🥰 ," the former bartender wrote on Instagram when production finished. "Thank you to these islanders who gave us *magic.* Each one of you is so important to what made this season so special and you are all amazing. 💖 I know we are all missing you guys already!"