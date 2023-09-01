Awkward Much? Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai Joins 'VPR' Cast Trip Alongside Her Ex Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval has come face to face with Ariana Madix's new boyfriend.
On Thursday, August 31, the Vanderpump Rules cast set off on their Season 11 trip to San Francisco, Calif., where the Something About Her co-founder brought along her new man, Daniel Wai, even though her former partner was also be on the group getaway.
In a shot shared to Lala Kent's Instagram Story, Madix and her new beau could be seen sitting side by side with smiles plastered on their faces as they jetted off on a plane to the city.
Wai took to his own Instagram Story to share a photo alongside the caption, "successful night in SF." Meanwhile, Sandoval — who was having a months-long affair with ex-costar Raquel Leviss behind Madix's back before their split — did not shy away from showing off his own adventures on the vacation.
The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker shared a shot of himself drinking a glass of white wine beneath the Golden Gate Bridge. To make matters even more intriguing, Sandoval allegedly brought along his new flame — named Tii — who costar Billie Lee tagged in an update with pictures of their legs while on the airplane.
While filming of the highly anticipated installment of the hit reality series continues, it was revealed that the disgraced Leviss would not return to the show after her secret relationship with Sandoval shook up the entire cast during Season 10.
"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules," a source explained of Leviss, who is now going by her birth name. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."
"Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the source added.