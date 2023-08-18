Raquel Leviss Hits Back at Andy Cohen for Saying She Must Have Been 'Heavily Medicated' During Aftermath of Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It’s Damaging'

"To say that I must be heavily medicated, because my behavior was erratic or I didn’t have emotions is not OK in my eyes," Leviss told the former RHONY star during the last installment of her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast appearance.

The 28-year-old took things a step further and even accused the Watch What Happens Live host of "violat[ing] some sort of HIPAA law" with the bold comment. "To make assumptions like that – it’s damaging to a person," she continued to whine.