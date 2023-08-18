OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss Hits Back at Andy Cohen for Saying She Must Have Been 'Heavily Medicated' During Aftermath of Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It’s Damaging'

raquell leviss andy cohen vanderpump reunion pp
Source: Bravo
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Raquel Leviss continues to point the finger at everyone but herself in the aftermath of Scandoval.

During her bombshell interview with Bethenny Frankel this week, the disgraced Vanderpump Rules star claimed that Andy Cohen crossed the line when he publicly stated that Leviss must have been "heavily medicated" at the Season 10 reunion due to the fall out of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

raquelleviss
Source: Mega

Raquel Leviss is now coming after the face of Bravo himself, Andy Cohen.

"To say that I must be heavily medicated, because my behavior was erratic or I didn’t have emotions is not OK in my eyes," Leviss told the former RHONY star during the last installment of her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast appearance.

The 28-year-old took things a step further and even accused the Watch What Happens Live host of "violat[ing] some sort of HIPAA law" with the bold comment. "To make assumptions like that – it’s damaging to a person," she continued to whine.

andy cohen surprised kim zolciak kroy biermanns reconciliation
Source: mega

Andy Cohen previously wondered if Raquel Leviss was "medicated" during the 'VPR' reunion.

Despite Leviss putting the blame on Cohen, an insider close to the television producer said it was "not a HIPPA" violation, since he's not a medical provider, nor was he aware of Leviss' medical history. "Leviss made it clear that she is in fact on medication," and that she's "been on antidepressants for several years now."

vanderpump rules bravo
Source: Bravo

This comes after the Bravo boss explained how stoic the Sonoma State University alum was doing while filming the special.

"Actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was either really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything," he admitted at the time.

Source: OK!

During an episode of his radio show, he also praised Leviss for attending the reunion. "She took it all on the chin like a champ," he pointed out. "And she just sat there and took it. I didn't know that she would be able to, which is probably why I hypothesized."

