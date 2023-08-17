Raquel Leviss Officially Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Bombshell Affair With Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss is officially done with Vanderpump Rules.
After being one of the primary sources of drama during the Bravo series' historic tenth season due to her shocking affair with Tom Sandoval, insiders close to the former beauty queen revealed she would not be filming for the upcoming installment any time soon.
"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules," a source explained of Leviss. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."
Per the source, the 28-year-old has been focusing on her well-being instead of being in front of the cameras. "Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the insider explained.
"Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking," the insider continued.
Leviss made headlines this week after sitting down for an interview with Bethenny Frankel, where she made quite a few shocking allegations about her time on VPR, claiming that she was not really in love with the TomTom cofounder, that she and Ariana Madix weren't close friends and that she made very little money from appearing last season.
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' New Interview About Tom Sandoval Affair: 'Hot Garbage'
- Bethenny Frankel Cries as She Discusses the Backlash Raquel Leviss Received Over Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: Watch
- Raquel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel Slammed by Bravo Fans for 'Deflecting' and 'Making Excuses' During Bombshell Interview About Tom Sandoval Affair
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Although I wasn’t hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out. It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her," she shockingly claimed.
Entertainment Tonight first reported that Leviss would not be returning to VPR.