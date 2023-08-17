Raquel Leviss Officially Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Bombshell Affair With Tom Sandoval

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules," a source explained of Leviss. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Per the source, the 28-year-old has been focusing on her well-being instead of being in front of the cameras. "Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the insider explained.