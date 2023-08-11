Burying the Hatchet? Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent Hug While Filming Upcoming Season of 'VPR'
Is the Vanderpump Rules cast putting Scandoval in the past?
Bravo fans were shocked to their core when Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent were seen sharing a hug as cameras rolled for the highly anticipated eleventh season. The friendly interaction comes after a year of vitriolic tension, which was spurred by the rocker's affair with Raquel Leviss.
In the photos shared to Instagram by a fan account, Sandoval and the Give Them Lala author can be seen smiling while sharing a quick embrace during a day at the beach with costars James Kennedy and Brock Davies.
"I swear if James and Lala are friendly with Sandoval after their overly dramatic performance at the reunion… 🤬", one angered social media user penned under the post.
"Why is everyone flip flopping during filming except Katie!!! This why I'm team Katie and Ariana for lifeeee!!!!!!!!" a second person chimed in.
"Lala… what are you doing here??!" another shocked viewer added, while another noted, "I don't like it. I don't like it at all."
The update does appear strange, as Kent was quite vocal about her disdain for Sandoval after the news of his months-long affair with the former beauty queen was revealed in March. As OK! previously reported, the podcaster went in on the infamous cheater after he was photographed on a phone call with Leviss while still being seen out with other girls.
"Look at this clown," Kent wrote on her Instagram at the time alongside the photo of Sandoval. "Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f------ up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex."
"He's also making sure he maintains his energy supply," she continued of the disgraced reality star. "He's got to keep her where he needs her. He's fully plugged into her and she thinks it's because she's loved, and cared about by him... Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist 🔌."