Ariana Madix Stuns Fans With Jaw-Dropping New Look: 'This Is a Whole New Person'
Vanderpump Rules alum and Love Island host Ariana Madix revealed a drastic new look that has people going wild. One Instagram user — @carlbembridgehair — shared a video entitled, “Moment on the dark side,” showing off a hair makeover for Madix. While Madix has always been a dirty blonde, she traded out her normal look for a completely dark, brunette do using a Carl Bembridge wig.
Dressed in a sultry red dress that showed off all of her assets, Madix walked and posed for the camera from various angles, looking absolutely stunning.
'Stay on the Dark Side'
People immediately flocked to the comments section to praise Madix’s new look.
“Mmmm this is a whole new person 😭😭😭,” another Instagram user wrote. “Mama please stay on the dark side forever.”
Another person noted “a new bombshell” had “entered the building,” while a different user noted they only go on the app to see her.
Bravolebrities Pipe in
Fellow Bravolebrities chimed in with their opinions as well.
“🔥🔥i mean how have you not come over to the dark side this whole time! It’s meant for you 🔥,” Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte wrote, while Summer House star Paige DeSorbo insisted she now “has to” dye it permanently. “I’m obsessed watching the episode,” Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese said. “I questioned my whole life, the dark hair is everythinggggg 🔥🔥🔥👏👏.” Madix’s old Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney also piped in to share police car emojis on the post, while Dayna Kathan called her “mother.”
Social Media Hate
It’s nice to see Madix getting so much love on social media, as she opened up about all the hate she received in 2024.
"I want to address the social media of it all," Madix shared with some of the stars of Love Island USA. "I know you guys have gotten both a lot of love and a lot of negativity as well."
"I’ve been through it, I’ve gotten it plenty,” she continued. “And when you are in a position like this, sometimes people can see you as a character on a TV show and they forget that you are a real person, with a real life and real friends and family. And I think that it’s really important to be kind to our Islanders.”
An Affair to Remember
Madix found herself in the throes of a cheating scandal that blew up the world when it was outed her ex Tom Sandoval was having an affair with her friend Raquel Leviss. Fans got to see the drama play out on Vanderpump Rules, which made for an intense watch. Since the affair, Madix’s star power has continued to rise, as she’s gotten tons of job opportunities, including a starring role in Broadway’s Chicago.