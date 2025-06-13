Ariana Madix Stuns Fans With Jaw-Dropping New Look: 'This Is a Whole New Person'

Vanderpump Rules alum and Love Island host Ariana Madix revealed a drastic new look that has people going wild. One Instagram user — @carlbembridgehair — shared a video entitled, “Moment on the dark side,” showing off a hair makeover for Madix. While Madix has always been a dirty blonde, she traded out her normal look for a completely dark, brunette do using a Carl Bembridge wig.

Dressed in a sultry red dress that showed off all of her assets, Madix walked and posed for the camera from various angles, looking absolutely stunning.