OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Vanderpump Rules
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Come Face to Face for the First Time During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 3

arianaraquel
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 7 2023, Published 9:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ariana Madix finally confronted her former best friend Raquel Leviss for sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval for months behind her back.

During part three of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, on Wednesday, June 7, the two came face to face for the first time — and sparks flew.

Article continues below advertisement
vpr
Source: Mega

"Selfish doesn't even cover it b****," Madix yelled at Leviss when she claimed she was being "selfish" for having an affair with the rocker.

"F*** yourself with a f****** cheese grater! You f****** suck! I hope the f****** worst things happen to you," the 37-year-old spat at her ex-close pal, who looked at her with a blank expression.

Article continues below advertisement
vanderpump rules kaley cuoco slid into ariana madixs dms scandoval
Source: bravo

In March, the reality television world was shaken to its core when it was revealed Sandoval and Leviss had been engaged in a months-long affair behind Madix's back when the 37-year-old discovered explicit footage of the two on her former beau's phone.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the 28-year-old — who was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy — penned in a statement to her ex bestie. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

MORE ON:
Vanderpump Rules
Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval raquel leviss next season vanderpump rules lisa vanderpump
Source: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

The disgraced rocker put out a statement of his own, writing in part, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.