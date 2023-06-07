Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval 'Haven't Spoken' in Some Time, Says He Felt Like an 'Unfortunate Confidant' During Pal's Affair With Raquel Leviss

"My biggest regret is how nonchalant I was about it," the Vanderpump Rules star said about knowing about the romance between the rocker and the beauty queen behind Ariana Madix's back. "It looks like I'm a coconspirator. I was an unfortunate confidant and I really bought the story he told me."

When the former SUR waitress asked if the TomTom cofounder was mad at his longtime partner-in-crime for allowing the affair to go on for so long and not breaking up with his girlfriend of nine years, Schwartz said, "He has apologized to me a lot."