Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval 'Haven't Spoken' in Some Time, Says He Felt Like an 'Unfortunate Confidant' During Pal's Affair With Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are on a break.
During the Stars on Mars cast member's Wednesday, June 7, appearance on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's "When Reality Hits" podcast, Schwartz admitted that he and his business partner/best friend have not spoken for some time in the aftermath of his affair with Raquel Leviss.
"My biggest regret is how nonchalant I was about it," the Vanderpump Rules star said about knowing about the romance between the rocker and the beauty queen behind Ariana Madix's back. "It looks like I'm a coconspirator. I was an unfortunate confidant and I really bought the story he told me."
When the former SUR waitress asked if the TomTom cofounder was mad at his longtime partner-in-crime for allowing the affair to go on for so long and not breaking up with his girlfriend of nine years, Schwartz said, "He has apologized to me a lot."
"He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses," Schwartz said of the affect the scandal has had on their bar Schwartz and Sandy's. "It's hard for me not to be resentful of him. I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile."
In March, it was revealed that Sandoval and Madix had broken up after she discovered explicit footage of him and Leviss on the former bartender's phone. In the fallout, the 40-year-old was accused of knowing about his best friend's secret relationship for quite some time and not telling anyone — after he romanced the 28-year-old himself over the summer.
“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” an insider exclusively told OK! at the time. “This was calculated on her behalf."
“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out," the source continued.