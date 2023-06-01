Tom Sandoval Goes Off on Production About Not Being Allowed to Talk to Raquel Leviss Off-Camera During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 2: 'Stop Filming Me!'

After visiting Leviss in the her trailer parked 100 yards away from the studio — in order to abide by the temporary restraining order that she put in place against Scheana Shay — the former bartender requested that he and Leviss had some alone time. "Alright I'm done filming," Sandoval told a cameraman. "Can we have like a for real break where we are not being filmed?"

"Dude I just want to f******* take a breath man," he yelled at the production staff, who insisted that they could not have private time, as he puffed on a cigarette. "No man! Get the f*** out of here! I need a break from filming! Stop filming her! I want to talk to her. I don't want a camera in my god d*** face!"