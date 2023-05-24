Ariana Madix Says Raquel Leviss Was 'Waiting in' Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room During Cringey 'WWHL' Appearance With Tom Schwartz
Ariana Madix is letting the world know every nasty detail she's learned about how Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss covered up their affair.
While making her highly anticipated appearance on the Wednesday, May 24, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star told host Alex Cooper that unbeknownst to anyone, the failed beauty queen accompanied the rocker on a trip to New York in February when he and Tom Schwartz made an incredibly cringe appearance on Watch What Happens Live before the scandal broke.
When Cooper asked her about whether she felt that Schwartz was aware of the secret romance between Sandoval and Leviss, the 37-year-old noted that he must have been because she later found out the 28-year-old was "waiting in" the former bartender's "hotel room" while they filmed the episode of the late night show.
Andy Cohen himself said in the weeks after the tryst was revealed that the TomTom cofounders seemed like they were in cahoots during their February sit-down. "When Schwartz was on [Watch What Happens Live] with Sandoval, there was some odd energy between them," the Bravo boss said during an episode of his radio show in March. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this?"
That was not the only bombshell revelation the former SUR employee dropped. "They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***** her,” Madix explained of Sandoval and Leviss.
When Cooper questioned Madix about the ongoing rumor that she and Sandoval had an open relationship, the actress gave quite a surprising answer. "Honestly, I think [that rumor] came from him," she admitted.
Looking back, the blonde beauty revealed that there were subtle signs that the rocker was stepping out on their relationship. "There was one time, years and years ago when I got a direct message that was like, 'Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego.' And I brought it up over and over again... and he was like, 'No, absolutely not,'" Madix claimed. “Now I'm thinking it was actually a yes.”