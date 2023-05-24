Ariana Madix Says Raquel Leviss Was 'Waiting in' Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room During Cringey 'WWHL' Appearance With Tom Schwartz

When Cooper asked her about whether she felt that Schwartz was aware of the secret romance between Sandoval and Leviss, the 37-year-old noted that he must have been because she later found out the 28-year-old was "waiting in" the former bartender's "hotel room" while they filmed the episode of the late night show.

Andy Cohen himself said in the weeks after the tryst was revealed that the TomTom cofounders seemed like they were in cahoots during their February sit-down. "When Schwartz was on [Watch What Happens Live] with Sandoval, there was some odd energy between them," the Bravo boss said during an episode of his radio show in March. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this?"