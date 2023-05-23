Ariana Madix Admits Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss Deeply Affected Her Confidence in Relationships: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again'
Ariana Madix is doing her best to heal after being majorly betrayed by her former boyfriend and a best friend.
The Vanderpump Rules star experienced the heartbreak of a lifetime in March when she uncovered ex-partner Tom Sandoval had been engaged in a months-long affair with close pal Raquel Leviss. Now, Madix has opened up in an interview about the toll the situation has taken on her confidence in relationships moving forward.
"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again,'" the Something About Her co-founder explained of the very public cheating situation. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that...'"
"But her saying that, and hearing that from others too, has really helped me move forward," Madix explained of her pal's sage wisdom. "I'm getting there, at my own pace."
Luckily, a new love swooped in at the right moment, as Madix has been seeing fitness instructor Daniel Wai since splitting from the TomTom co-founder. "He is very cute, and just the kindest person," the former SUR bartender gushed over her man.
"I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now," she noted.
- Ariana Madix Hints She's Finally Moving Out of Her Shared Home With Tom Sandoval After Bombshell Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Ready to Dip Out'
- Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Returning for Next Season of 'Vanderpump Rules'? Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Thoughts
- Ariana Madix Found Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Were 'Still Lying' to Her About Certain 'Things' During 'VPR' Reunion
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After the bombshell news hit the press over two months ago, people came out in droves to back the blonde beauty — including superstars like Jennifer Lopez!
"I've been absolutely floored by the support," Madix revealed. "There's a pretty long and very incredible, mind-blowing list of people who have spoken out about it or even just have like, any knowledge of any of it at all. And I swear, every single time, my jaw is on the floor and it's me and my friends in our group chat being like, 'Are you freaking kidding me? This is insane!'"
People conducted the interview with Madix.