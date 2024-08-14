Ariana Madix Finally Reacts to Ex Tom Sandoval Suing Her Over Explicit Videos of Raquel Leviss: Watch
Ariana Madix addressed her ex Tom Sandoval's lawsuit drama at last.
During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star briefly answered whether she believed her ex-boyfriend's claims that his lawyer was to blame for suing Madix over accessing explicit videos of him and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss on his phone without permission.
The Love Island USA host was asked her stance on the situation when Cohen was firing off questions from fans during the episode.
In response to if she "believed" Sandoval's claims, Madix slightly remained tight-lipped, simply shrugging her shoulders and humming what sounded like "I don't know" before getting pressed by the Bravo head honcho for a more elaborate answer.
"What was your reaction when you saw that? You must have been quite furious," Cohen continued.
"It as a really bad day," Madix admitted before joking it would be "great" if her bad days were over.
The reality star's appearance on WWHL comes roughly one month after Sandoval sued Madix for finding evidence in his phone in March 2023 that ultimately ended the former couple's relationship of nearly nine years, as it was then she discovered her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend.
Madix was additionally accused of duplicating the videos and sharing them with friends without Sandoval's consent.
The shocking lawsuit was abruptly dropped just one day later, as Sandoval fired his attorney Matt Geragos for "misleading" him about the legal filing.
Sandoval took to Instagram in an attempt to clarify the situation, insisting he was in "no way" suing Madix.
"Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana," Sandoval explained. "He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it."
"The words 'New Lawsuit' or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me. I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team," he revealed.
Sandoval continued: "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana."
"Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives," his social media message concluded.