Ariana Madix Finally Reacts to Ex Tom Sandoval Suing Her Over Explicit Videos of Raquel Leviss: Watch

Photo of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval and a picture of Ariana Madix.
Source: MEGA; @bravowwhl/Instagram

Ariana Madix finally broke her silence about Tom Sandoval shockingly dropping his lawsuit against her.

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Updated 9:02 a.m. ET

Ariana Madix addressed her ex Tom Sandoval's lawsuit drama at last.

During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star briefly answered whether she believed her ex-boyfriend's claims that his lawyer was to blame for suing Madix over accessing explicit videos of him and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss on his phone without permission.

ariana madix reacts tom sandoval blaming lawyers lawsuit raquel leviss
Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Ariana Madix shrugged her shoulders when asked if she believed Tom Sandoval's lawsuit excuses.

The Love Island USA host was asked her stance on the situation when Cohen was firing off questions from fans during the episode.

In response to if she "believed" Sandoval's claims, Madix slightly remained tight-lipped, simply shrugging her shoulders and humming what sounded like "I don't know" before getting pressed by the Bravo head honcho for a more elaborate answer.

ariana madix reacts tom sandoval blaming lawyers lawsuit raquel leviss
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval accused Ariana Madix of viewing explicit videos on his phone of him and Raquel Leviss without permission.

"What was your reaction when you saw that? You must have been quite furious," Cohen continued.

"It as a really bad day," Madix admitted before joking it would be "great" if her bad days were over.

Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram
The reality star's appearance on WWHL comes roughly one month after Sandoval sued Madix for finding evidence in his phone in March 2023 that ultimately ended the former couple's relationship of nearly nine years, as it was then she discovered her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend.

Madix was additionally accused of duplicating the videos and sharing them with friends without Sandoval's consent.

ariana madix reacts tom sandoval blaming lawyers lawsuit raquel leviss
Source: @rachelleviss/Instagram

Tom Sandoval had an affair with Raquel Leviss during his nearly nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix
The shocking lawsuit was abruptly dropped just one day later, as Sandoval fired his attorney Matt Geragos for "misleading" him about the legal filing.

Sandoval took to Instagram in an attempt to clarify the situation, insisting he was in "no way" suing Madix.

ariana madix reacts tom sandoval blaming lawyers lawsuit raquel leviss
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval dropped the lawsuit after claiming he was 'misled' by his lawyer about the legal filing.

"Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana," Sandoval explained. "He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it."

"The words 'New Lawsuit' or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me. I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team," he revealed.

Source: OK!

Sandoval continued: "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana."

"Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives," his social media message concluded.

