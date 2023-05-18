Ariana Madix Reveals She and Ex Tom Sandoval 'Do Not Interact on Any Level' After Raquel Leviss Affair
Ariana Madix sat down for her first interview since her headline-making split from Tom Sandoval and his affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss.
During the Something About Her cofounder's appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 17, Madix told Andy Cohen where she stands with her ex.
"My plan is to sell that house – I want to move on. We do not interact on any level," she said, adding that they are both living together under one roof, but they have go-betweens.
"I feel good. My friends have put me in the best position to heal. I am only looking forward and not back," she declared.
When asked if she would ever forgive Sandoval or Leviss, she said, "That is not happening."
In March, the reality world was shook when news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had been engaged in a seven-month long affair behind Madix's back after she discovered explicit photos of the two on his phone.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the former bartender said in a March statement shared to Instagram.
- Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hooked Up in the Car After Her Dog Died in 'VPR' Season Finale Preview — Watch
- Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy Almost Come to Blows During Tumultuous 'VPR' Reunion Trailer — Watch
- Jennifer Lopez Weighs in on Tom Sandoval Cheating on Longtime Girlfriend Ariana Madix: 'I'd Just Walk Out!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he added of cheating on his girlfriend of almost a decade.
The 28-year-old also made a public apology to her former pal, writing in an Instagram statement of her own, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."
"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," Leviss continued. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."