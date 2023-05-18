Ariana Madix Reveals She and Ex Tom Sandoval 'Do Not Interact on Any Level' After Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix sat down for her first interview since her headline-making split from Tom Sandoval and his affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss.

During the Something About Her cofounder's appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, May 17, Madix told Andy Cohen where she stands with her ex.

"My plan is to sell that house – I want to move on. We do not interact on any level," she said, adding that they are both living together under one roof, but they have go-betweens.