Ariana Madix 'Thriving' At Coachella Following Heartbreaking Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Happiness is the best revenge!
This weekend, Ariana Madix was spotted living it up at the Coachella music festival. The Vanderpump Rules star caught up with TikTok influencer Farai Bennett to give her "wellness check" amid the aftermath of the Scandoval drama.
"Guys, I’m with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett asked Madix.
"Amazing!" the blonde beauty responded. The influencer then asked her if she was "thriving," to which she added, "yes!"
"What doesn’t kill her, they better run," the TikTok creator replied, referencing Ariana’s public statement after news dropped that her boyfriend of nine years was cheating on her.
As OK! previously reported, on March 3, it was revealed that Tom Sandoval, who was dating Madix at the time, was having an affair with other VPR personality and close friend, Raquel Leviss. The 37-year-old has since broken up with Sandoval and has distanced herself from Leviss.
Sandoval and Leviss immediately faced backlash from fans and fellow costars, and on Friday, April 14, it was announced that Leviss had checked in to a medical facility to work on her mental health.
Leviss’ spokesperson released a statement about her decision to seek mental healthcare.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep said. "Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
Just hours after the statement, Madix uploaded a photo of her and former VPR costar Dayna Kathan kissing. In the steamy snap, the bartender wore daisy dukes held up by a white belt and a multi-colored crop top that showed off her toned abs.
Additionally, Sandoval was separately spotted heading to the music festival. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras front man was seen wearing a black jean jacket and black pants as he got into a car heading to the event.