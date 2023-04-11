Tom Sandoval Says He & Ariana Madix Stayed Together To 'Keep The Optics Up' For Their Brand Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair

"We built a business, we bought a house together ... we were a brand," Sandoval told the podcast host — who had never seen the hit reality show before — of his romance with the Something About Her Cofounder. “Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates."

“There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself," the TomTom cofounder noted before adding, “I love Ariana. I still love Ariana and I care about her very much so, but we for a while had been sort of having our own lives."