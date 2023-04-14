Lala Kent Trolls 'Sick' Raquel Leviss For 'Acting' Like Ariana Madix's Friend During Affair With Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent is still dumfounded by Raquel Leviss' ability to act like she was friends with Ariana Madix while having a secret romance with her boyfriend-of-nine-years, Tom Sandoval.

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 32, talked to Andy Cohen about whether Leviss was “still acting like” Madix’s friend during her affair with Sandoval during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live.