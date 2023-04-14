Lala Kent Trolls 'Sick' Raquel Leviss For 'Acting' Like Ariana Madix's Friend During Affair With Tom Sandoval
Lala Kent is still dumfounded by Raquel Leviss' ability to act like she was friends with Ariana Madix while having a secret romance with her boyfriend-of-nine-years, Tom Sandoval.
The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 32, talked to Andy Cohen about whether Leviss was “still acting like” Madix’s friend during her affair with Sandoval during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"You guys are going to die," Kent replied, spilling that Leviss did not "stay away" from Sandoval's girlfriend at the time. "There is one conversation in the finale episode, and [Leviss] is sick."
"It's very upsetting," Cohen chimed in after seeing the scene in question. "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one, about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation."
Bravo fans rushed to social media to share their reactions to the WWHL tease, with one joking via Instagram: "Jesus Christ I’m going to have to take some tums before the finale episode."
"I'm shaking. I'm physically shaking," wrote another, while a third called Leviss a “completely disgusting … sociopath.”
Leviss and Sandoval's seven-month affair, dubbed Scandoval, was exposed last month after Madix found sexually explicit content of the former pageant queen on her now-ex's phone.
Though filming for Season 10 wrapped by the time the scandal made headlines, filming resumed last month to capture the aftermath.
In the bombshell midseason teaser, Madix appears to confront the TomTom co-owner about his tryst, telling her cheating ex that she wants him to "die."
Breaking her silence on the betrayal, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted via Instagram last month: "to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."
Meanwhile, during Sandoval's first sit down since Scandoval, he told Howie Mandel on Tuesday, April 11, that Madix was "blind" to his blatant infidelity.
He also claimed he tried to breakup with Madix on Valentine's Day, saying: “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”