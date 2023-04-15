Ariana Madix Shares Steamy Kiss With 'VPR' Costar At Coachella As Tom Sandoval Attends Festival Solo
Off to see Bad Bunny! On Friday, April 14, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were spotted separately partying it up at day 1 of Coachella.
Madix was seen living her best life in the desert with friends and even shared a steamy kiss with a fellow costar, while Sandoval appeared to be solo on his way to Coachella Valley.
The blonde beauty reposted a snap of herself and former Vanderpump Rules costar Dayna Kathan locking lips. The 37-year-old wore distressed denim shorts, a white belt and a multi-colored crop top that showed off her toned stomach.
Meanwhile, the TomTom co-owner stepped out in a black denim jacket with red lettering, black jeans and some shades as he carried snacks to his car.
Sandoval and Madix attended the music festival just hours after the 39-year-old’s mistress and Madix’s former friend, Raquel Leviss, checked herself into a mental health institution amid the trio’s recent drama.
As OK! previously reported, Leviss has gotten a lot of attention lately after it was revealed that her and costar Sandoval had been engaging in a months-long affair. The front man of Tom Sanoval & The Most Extras was in a nine-year relationship with Madix when he and Leviss were caught hooking up on the side.
Leviss’ rep released a statement regarding her recent decision to seek mental healthcare Friday morning, April 15.
"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep stated. "Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
Additionally, the spokesperson clarified that the reality TV personality’s stay was not related to substance abuse.
While Madix has distanced herself from Leviss and broken up with her cheating ex-boyfriend, Sandoval and Leviss continued to see each other. However, the actor recently admitted that he and the 28-year-old will be pressing pause on their romance.
"We’re not putting any label on it," Sandoval said during his interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast. "We’re just kind of taking a break."
