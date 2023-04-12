Jax Taylor Tells Tom Sandoval To 'Be A Man' & Stop Playing 'The Victim' After Controversial Howie Mandel Interview
Jax Taylor is not buying Tom Sandoval's side of the story.
The Vanderpump Rules alum gave his hot take on his former best friend's headline-making appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast — where he attempted to justify why he cheated on ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss — and it's safe to say Taylor was not at all impressed.
"I think at this point he should just own up to what he's done and move on from this," the "When Reality Hits" podcast host said. "I think playing the victim and 'this is why I did what I did' — there's no justifying it."
"Own up to what you've done and be a man. That's just not a man in my opinion," Taylor continued. "If you are man enough to do what you did, you should be man enough to own up to what you've done and at least have some empathy and apologize to Ariana."
When asked if he was surprised by the downfall of Sandoval and the Something About Her co-founder's romance, the 43-year-old admitted, "No. I think she [Madix] was stuck in that relationship. I know that relationship has not been good in a really long time. But it's not good to just walk away."
“There is no justifying cheating, take it from someone that has been down this road," noted Taylor, whose numerous infidelity scandals were the focus of the eight seasons he was on the hit Bravo show.
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman sent shockwaves through the Bravo fandom when he spilled the Scandoval tea to the Deal or No Deal star.
"I actually did break up with her [Madix] on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval alleged to Mandel. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”
"She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,’” he alleged of Madix's reaction.
Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap conducted the interview with Taylor.