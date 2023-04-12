Jax Taylor Tells Tom Sandoval To 'Be A Man' & Stop Playing 'The Victim' After Controversial Howie Mandel Interview

"I think at this point he should just own up to what he's done and move on from this," the "When Reality Hits" podcast host said. "I think playing the victim and 'this is why I did what I did' — there's no justifying it."

"Own up to what you've done and be a man. That's just not a man in my opinion," Taylor continued. "If you are man enough to do what you did, you should be man enough to own up to what you've done and at least have some empathy and apologize to Ariana."