Armie Hammer Admits Cannibalism Accusations 'Killed' Him: 'A Bomb Went Off in My Life'

"There were things that people were saying about me that just felt so outlandish … that I was a cannibal. Now I'm able to sort of look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, 'that's hilarious,'" the Call Me by Your Name star recalled.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them," he continued. "They’re like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre."