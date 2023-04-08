Lonely Armie Hammer Seen Hiking In California After Cannibalism Scandal Ruined His Marriage & Career

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is continuing to keep a low profile in the wake of his sexual assault and cannibalism scandals.

On Thursday, April 6, the dad-of-two was spotted going on a solo hike in Pacific Palisades, Calif., tuning out the noise with a pair of wireless headphones. He wore a white tee, black shorts and a pair of sandals for the outing, choosing to keep his shades on top of his head.