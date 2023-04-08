Lonely Armie Hammer Seen Hiking In California After Cannibalism Scandal Ruined His Marriage & Career
Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is continuing to keep a low profile in the wake of his sexual assault and cannibalism scandals.
On Thursday, April 6, the dad-of-two was spotted going on a solo hike in Pacific Palisades, Calif., tuning out the noise with a pair of wireless headphones. He wore a white tee, black shorts and a pair of sandals for the outing, choosing to keep his shades on top of his head.
The movie star's T-shirt was from the Cayman Islands, the locale he and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers temporarily lived during the pandemic, though the covert spot also allowed him to stay away from the spotlight as he dealt with the fallout from his shocking troubles.
As OK! reported, multiple women came forward in 2021 with allegations that they were not only sexually abused by Hammer, 36, but that he also confessed to them that he had cannibalistic desires. His trysts with multiple women occurred while he was still married to Chambers, 40, who has since filed for divorce.
Once the stories went viral, the Golden Globe nominee entered rehab for drug, alcohol and sex-related issues, but it did little to help repair his image. In fact, the Call Me By Your Name lead took on a job as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands since he couldn't get any Hollywood gigs, and though his family moved back to California, he's still persona non-grata in showbiz.
More than a year after the negative allegations made headlines, Hammer broke his silence to AirMail, admitting the ordeal almost made him commit suicide.
"I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark," he confessed. "Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids."
He also explained his issues may stem from being sexually abused by a pastor when he was 13 years old, as it made him want to have "control" over future sexual experiences.
Nonetheless, Hammer confessed he made mistakes and took advantage of women. "I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own," the California native said. "That’s an imbalance of power in the situation."
