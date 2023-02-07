Armie Hammer's Rape Accuser Questions 'Manipulative' Suicide Claims, Believes He's Trying To Gain 'Empathy' With Interview
Effie Angelova, the woman who accused Armie Hammer of rape and more, is disgusted by his new interview in which he claimed his innocence.
The disgraced actor broke his silence on the ordeal when Air Mail debuted the chat on Saturday, February 4, but Angelova — who is one of several women who accused him of sexual assault and a cannibalism fetish — insisted he's spewing lies as usual.
"Now he claims his ocean story happened after I spoke out publicly," she wrote via an Instagram Story on Monday, February, 6. "It seems so manipulative because he knows his ocean story shut me up last time and evoked sympathy and it's like now he's trying it again. I think on some level he feels guilty."
The "ocean story" Angelova, 26, was referring to was the dad-of-two's claim he nearly tried to commit suicide in the water after the former and other women aired out their shocking allegations against him in 2021.
"I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark," he told the publication. "Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids."
The 36-year-old Call Me By Your Name star shares two children with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, who filed for divorce after learning of his infidelity.
Elsewhere in his chat, Hammer disclosed his interest in BDSM relationships stemmed from being sexually abused by a pastor when he was 13. He explained since he had "no control" in the situation, he became obsessed with having full control in future sexual relationships.
Despite the confession, the actor has maintained that while he did cheat on his wife, all of his sexual encounters with his accusers were consensual — though he acknowledged his status may have influenced them to do things outside of their comfort zone.
"I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own," he admitted. "That’s an imbalance of power in the situation."