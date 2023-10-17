Timothée Chalamet Calls Costar Armie Hammer's Cannibalism and Rape Accusations 'Disorienting'

While Timothée Chalamet and costar Armie Hammer never appeared to become close pals after starring as love interests in Call Me by Your Name, the young Oscar nominee still got dragged into the dad-of-two's scandal.

In 2021, Hammer was accused by multiple women of rape, sexual assault and having cannibalistic fetishes — all while pre-production on Bones and All had begun, a movie in which Chalamet played a cannibal.