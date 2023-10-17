Timothée Chalamet Calls Costar Armie Hammer's Cannibalism and Rape Accusations 'Disorienting'
While Timothée Chalamet and costar Armie Hammer never appeared to become close pals after starring as love interests in Call Me by Your Name, the young Oscar nominee still got dragged into the dad-of-two's scandal.
In 2021, Hammer was accused by multiple women of rape, sexual assault and having cannibalistic fetishes — all while pre-production on Bones and All had begun, a movie in which Chalamet played a cannibal.
The NYC native, 27, reflected on the situation in a new interview, spilling of the bad timing, "I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?"
"It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this. Because this is actually based on a book," he added.
When asked what he thought of the ordeal, he vaguely replied, "I don’t know."
"These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely," said the Wonka lead. "Disorienting is a good word."
While things calmed down for Chalamet, gossip surrounding Hammer, 37, only heightened as women unveiled alleged graphic text messages from the star.
However, in 2023, the LAPD concluded their investigation with no charges being made due to a lack of evidence.
The dad-of-two insisted everything was consensual, and in a follow-up interview, he revealed his experience of being sexually assaulted at age 13 shaped the way he saw intimacy.
"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” he said. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”
"I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a------, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," the movie star continued after completing rehab. "I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was…I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me."
Though he was still living with ex Elizabeth Chambers, 41, and their two kids during the ordeal, the pair separated before the scandal made headlines.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the actress wrote on Instagram when announcing their breakup. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”
The split was finalized in 2023.
Most recently, Hammer was linked to ex Lisa Perejma, who he was seen packing on the PDA with in Italy this past summer.
GQ interviewed Chalamet.