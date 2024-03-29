Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Filming 'FUBAR' Season 2 Will Not 'Cause Any Problems' With His New Pacemaker: 'I Will Be Ready'

Shortly after Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he got a pacemaker put in, he reassured his fans that he's doing great and he will start to film FUBAR very soon.

“I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not,” Schwarzenegger wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 28, via Instagram. “I will be ready to film in April and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.”