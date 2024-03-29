Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Filming 'FUBAR' Season 2 Will Not 'Cause Any Problems' With His New Pacemaker: 'I Will Be Ready'
Shortly after Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed he got a pacemaker put in, he reassured his fans that he's doing great and he will start to film FUBAR very soon.
“I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not,” Schwarzenegger wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 28, via Instagram. “I will be ready to film in April and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.”
Of course, fans immediately sent well-wishes to the actor, 76. One person wrote, "A real-life machine. Nothing can stop you!" while another added, "Always wishing you good health. You are an inspiration!🦾."
A third person added, "All the best wishes for you Boss!"
As OK! previously reported, the bodybuilder shared the recent health update with his fans on a new episode of his "Arnold's Pump Club" podcast.
"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine. I got a pacemaker," he said. "I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody ever talked about medical issues. Anything related to healthcare was kept to yourself."
"I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own," he added of why he decided to speak out in the first place.
The Hollywood star reassured his listeners he's "doing great," and the doctors took "amazing care" of him to make "the surgery as painless as possible."
Last year, the father-of-five went into detail about his third open heart surgery, which occurred in 2018.
"I was really freaking out, and I woke up all of a sudden and the doctor was standing in front of me, and saying 'I'm so sorry, but unlike what we planned, a non-invasive surgery ... we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and we had to open [you] up to save your life,'" he said in a video clip.
Luckily, the Netflix star relied on his his loved ones.
"I called my buddies in and said, 'You guys have to fire me up. You have to count the number of steps that I'm doing.' And this is what we did, everyday," he shared. "Everybody came into the hospital, they said, 'OK, Arnold, it's time to get up!' I wanted to get really going with the exercise, get out of the hospital as quick as possible, and then get going with the training again."