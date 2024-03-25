Arnold Schwarzenegger Health Shocker: Actor Had Pacemaker Put in Earlier This Month Due to an 'Irregular Heartbeat'

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine. I got a pacemaker," he told his listeners. "I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody ever talked about medical issues. Anything related to healthcare was kept to yourself."

The muscle man, 76, said he decided to go public with the operation because "I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own."