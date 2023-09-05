Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Waking Up During Unplanned Open Heart Surgery: 'It Was a Disaster'

Once he was cleared, he began walking around the hospital, and he even phoned his friends to give him some extra motivation.

"I called my buddies in and said, 'You guys have to fire me up. You have to count the number of steps that I'm doing.' And this is what we did, everyday," the former governor spilled. "Everybody came into the hospital, they said, 'OK, Arnold, it's time to get up!' I wanted to get really going with the exercise, get out of the hospital as quick as possible, and then get going with the training again."