Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued by Bicyclist Who Collided With His Car: Report
Arnold Schwarzenegger was slapped with a lawsuit for an accident that took place back in February.
Joanne Flickinger claims she was riding her bicycle in West L.A. when the action star hit her with his SUV. The court documents allege Schwarzenegger was driving "with excessive speed" and that he "failed to keep a proper lookout" while on the road.
Law enforcement sources initially told an outlet that Flickinger had made a left turn in front of The Terminator actor's vehicle and that he hadn't been driving very quickly at the time. They also ruled that Schwarzenegger was not at fault.
However, the court filing states that the accident left Flickinger with very serious injuries.
Schwarzenegger has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
This is one of several accidents the 76-year-old has been involved in over the past few years. As OK! previously reported, this latest incident caused some of Schwarzenegger's friends to encourage him to give up driving.
"He loves cruising around Los Angeles, but he seems to be cursed," an insider spilled earlier this year. "His friends want him to quit while he’s still ahead."
The Predator actor was also involved in a multi-car pile-up in January 2022 after his Yukon rolled on top of another car. A woman was injured in the accident and was rushed to the emergency room while bleeding profusely from her head.
Schwarzenegger was said to be "deeply concerned" about her at the time and it's been reported he checked in on her several days later to make sure that she was okay. As for the injured woman, she said that she had no negative feelings toward Schwarzenegger about the situation.
This bump in the road comes shortly after the release of the Expendables star's latest book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24.
"If there is one unavoidable truth in this world, it's that there is no substitute for putting in the work," a quote on the back of the book reads. "There is no shortcut or growth hack or magic pill that can get you around the hard work of doing your job well, of winning something you care about, or of making your dreams come true."
