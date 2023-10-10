Arnold Schwarzenegger Claims He Was Chased by Wild Dogs and Had to Bite a 'Real, Dead Vulture' on the Set of 'Conan the Barbarian'

"I learned to ride horses and camels and elephants. I learned how to jump from large rocks, how to climb and swing from long ropes, how to fall from a height," Schwarzenegger penned in Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 10. "I basically went to another vocational school, this one for aspiring action heroes."

"Then on top of that, Milius had me doing all kinds of terrible s---. I crawled through rocks, take after take, until my forearms bled," he detailed in an excerpt. "I ran from wild dogs that managed to catch me and pull me into a thorn bush."