OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoNEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger Claims He Was Chased by Wild Dogs and Had to Bite a 'Real, Dead Vulture' on the Set of 'Conan the Barbarian'

arnold conanbarbarian pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his many roles as a Hollywood action hero — but those parts didn't always come easy!

The Terminator star revealed in his new self-help book that he was forced to do a lot of "terrible s---" by director John Milius while filming the 1982 classic Conan the Barbarian.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold conanbarbarian
Source: mega

'Conan the Barbarian' premiered in 1982.

"I learned to ride horses and camels and elephants. I learned how to jump from large rocks, how to climb and swing from long ropes, how to fall from a height," Schwarzenegger penned in Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 10. "I basically went to another vocational school, this one for aspiring action heroes."

"Then on top of that, Milius had me doing all kinds of terrible s---. I crawled through rocks, take after take, until my forearms bled," he detailed in an excerpt. "I ran from wild dogs that managed to catch me and pull me into a thorn bush."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold conanbarbarian
Source: mega

The action flick starred starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Earl Jones.

Perhaps even worse than tackling the numerous challenging and painful athletic feats for the action flick, Schwarzenegger claimed he also had to bite into a dead animal over several takes.

"I bit a real, dead vulture that required I wash my mouth out with alcohol after each take," he continued, noting that "PETA would have a field day with that one." He also revealed that on one of the first days of filming, he "tore a gash on my back that required forty stitches."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mega
Source: mega

Schwarzenegger claimed he suffered several injuries and was chased by wild dogs on set.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

Released on Tuesday, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life details Schwarzeneggar's list of rules to follow "to realize your true purpose in life."

"If there is one unavoidable truth in this world, it's that there is no substitute for putting in the work," a quote on the back of the book read. "There is no shortcut or growth hack or magic pill that can get you around the hard work of doing your job well, of winning something you care about, or of making your dreams come true."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger mega
Source: mega

Schwarzenegger's book hit shelves on Tuesday, October 10.

"People have tried to cut corners and skip steps in this process for as long as hard work has been hard," the quote continued. "Eventually, those people either fall behind or get left in our dust, because working your a-- off is the only thing that works 100 percent of the time for 100 percent of the things worth achieving."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Insider reported the excerpts of Schwarzenegger's book regarding his time filming Conan the Barbarian.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.