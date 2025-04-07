5 of the Biggest Revelations From Maria Shriver's New Poetry Book

In Maria Shriver's first-ever poetry book, I Am Maria: My Reflections and Poems on Heartbreak, Healing, and Finding Your Way Home, the former First Lady of California brought to light her deeply personal stories, including the aftermath of her split from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Terminator actor infamously fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their former housekeeper Mildred Baena. Arnold and Maria separated after he admitted to infidelity, though it took them years to divorce in 2021.

In the book, out on April 1, Maria detailed her heartbreak and healing journey after she also lost both her parents — her mother, Eunice Shriver, in 2009 and her father, Sargent Shriver, in 2011.

"Without my marriage, my parents, a job — the dam of my lifelong capital-D Denial just blew apart," she wrote in the book.

She added, "I was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety. I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified. As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn't have to be the end of you."