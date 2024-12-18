Arnold Schwarzenegger Fans in Disbelief Over Actor's Shocking Transformation Into Santa Claus for Christmas Movie: 'That's Wild'
After Arnold Schwarzenegger unveiled a bold new look, fans couldn't help but weigh in on the transformation.
The legendary action star was recently spotted in New York City, where he was seen filming his upcoming Christmas movie The Man with the Bag. While he had people fans excited about what's to come, others were concerned about his health after seeing clips of him on set.
In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 77-year-old was seen walking to his trailer, surrounded by bodyguards as he wore a beige knit holiday sweater, a red bonnet, khaki pants and brown boots.
In another clip, Schwarzenegger was assisted as he slowly got into the passenger seat of a black car.
In photos obtained by OK!, Schwarzenegger was spotted next to a horse while sporting a red trench coat and blue scarf over his earlier outfit.
Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions.
“Definitely slowing down. Looking older than [Donald] Trump. That’s wild,” one fan wrote, while another added, “His action movie days are ending… He’s walking stiff as if he’s in a lot of pain.”
“This man was once the strongest man in the world,” a third user recalled, while another chimed in, “Bro has never looked older and more fragile.”
One person defended the actor, writing, “He’s almost 80. Hope I look that good at that age.”
Though the star is typically in good shape, Schwarzenegger has faced health challenges over the years, including multiple heart surgeries.
"I was really freaking out, and I woke up all of a sudden and the doctor was standing in front of me, and saying 'I'm so sorry, but unlike what we planned, a non-invasive surgery ... we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and we had to open [you] up to save your life,'" the dad-of-five recounted in 2023 about his third open heart surgery in 2018.
In March, the former bodybuilder also underwent another heart procedure.
“I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine,” he said on his podcast, “Arnold’s Pump Club." “I know a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges, and I want you to know that you aren’t alone. If you’re putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”
Schwarzenegger shared that his complications stemmed from a congenital heart defect known as a bicuspid aortic valve, which led to his first aortic valve surgery back in 1997.
“My mother and her mother’s bicuspid valves killed them,” he explained. “I’m still here because of medical innovation and being very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors.”
Health woes aside, Schwarzenegger is diving headfirst into his new role. In The Man with the Bag, which was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Adam Shankman, Schwarzenegger stars as Santa Claus in what’s shaping up to be an action-packed holiday flick.
Recently, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look, posting two photos on Instagram in full festive gear, complete with a red coat, scarf and Christmas sweater.
“Santa Claus is coming to town,” Schwarzenegger captioned the post. “It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with. New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.”
While details about the film are still under wraps, the plot summary promises plenty of holiday fun.
“When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas,” the synopsis of the movie reads.